First Springfield, now Greenfield missing lane lines causing hazardous driving conditions

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 22News first reported missing lane lines on I-91 in Springfield, we’ve received messages about other areas also missing lane markers.

One of those spots is in Greenfield.

Viewers alerted 22News to a portion of the rotary missing lane lines where I-91 intersects with Route 2.

One driver told 22News he was in an accident because of the lack of lines.

“Last year I got into an accident there because most people don’t slow down when they go through the rotatory there,” said Mohammad Yeseen of Shelburne Falls. “There’s no lines there to tell people to stop.”

