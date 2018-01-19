Fall River to sue drug companies over opioid overdose crisis

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Fall River is planning to sue pharmaceutical companies over what officials say is the role the companies played in the ongoing opioid overdose crisis.

WPRO News reports Friday that Fall River Mayor Jasiel Corriea said he has no doubt of a connection between the pharmaceutical companies and people dying because they’ve become addicted to heroin and other opiates.

The city responded to 919 opiate overdoses last year and had 63 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2016.

Fall River isn’t alone.

In December, Greenfield, Massachusetts filed a federal lawsuit against several distributors and manufacturers of opioid medications, joining a growing list of municipalities and states seeking to recoup costs of dealing with the overdose epidemic.

One of the defendants in the Greenfield lawsuit, Purdue Pharma, has said they “vigorously deny these allegations.”