Delta tightens leash of restrictions for service animals on flights

(WFLA) — After incidents of urination and biting, Delta is setting new standards for service animals who fly on their aircrafts.

In a press release, the airline said, “This comes as a result of a lack of regulation that has led to serious safety risks involving untrained animals in flight.”

Delta’s new rules are aimed at two categories: service animals, which receive specific training to help blind or disabled passengers; and so-called emotional-support animals, which require no training at all. Both fly for free and are not required to be caged during the flight.

Here are the new procedures and updated requirements from Delta.

Show proof of health or vaccinations 48 hours in advance

Have a letter prepared and signed by a doctor or licensed mental health professional 48 hours in advance (this was already a requirement)

Have signed Confirmation of Animal Training form to Delta’s Service Animal Support Desk via Delta.com 48 hours in advance

The company said, “These measures are intended to help ensure that those customers traveling with a trained service or support animal will no longer be at risk of untrained pets attacking their working animal, as has previously been reported.”

The international airline said it carries around 700 support animals every day.

“The new requirements support Delta’s top priority of ensuring safety for its customers, employees and trained service and support animals, while supporting the rights of customers with legitimate needs, such as disabled veterans, to travel with trained animals,” the airline said.

Delta said it does not accept exotic or unusual service animals. Additional information on types of accepted animals and other questions related to traveling with service and support animals is available here.

The new rules will go into effect on March 1, 2018.