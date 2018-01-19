Cop stops to ticket fake car made of snow in Canada

MONTREAL, Canada (WCMH) — A Canadian man fooled the police by making a snow sculpture outside his home.

Simon Laprise used snow from outside his home to create a replica of a DeLorean DMC-12, WGCL reported. The DeLorean was made famous in the ‘Back to the Future’ series of movies.

Right after he finished, Laprise said that he hoped to prank the snow removal guys.

The car looked real enough that at least one police officer drove by to write a ticket for illegal parking.

After realizing the car was a phony, the officer left a note that said “VOUS AVEZ FAIT NOTRE SOIREE!!! HAHAHAHAHA :)” or “You made our night!!! hahahahahaha :)”

Laprise said that a plow came by the next morning and turned his DeLorean into dust.