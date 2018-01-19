Baker increasing local aid to cities, towns by $37M next fiscal year

BOSTON (WWLP) – Your home city or town could soon get more money from the state.

Governor Charlie Baker plans to increase local aid to cities and towns by $37 million next fiscal year as well as increase funding for education.

Baker announced plans Friday to bump up unrestricted local aid to total $1 billion in fiscal 2019, which begins in July. Cities and towns use this kind of funding to pay for public safety, parks and public works, or to fill holes in a budget.

Governor Baker took to twitter to highlight his spending plan, saying, “We recognize too that the strength of our communities is in our next generation – our schools, teachers and children.”

This funding increase includes $15 million for school districts with significant enrollment of students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and $24.3 million towards addressing the rising costs of healthcare for retirees, a major recommendation of the #FBRC. #MassMuni18 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 19, 2018

The Governor plans to increase local education aid by $118 million.This includes $15 million in additional educational aid for districts with schools that have high numbers of students enrolling from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

We also look forward to working with our local cities and towns, and our partners in the Legislature, to move forward on two major pieces of legislation: 1) our #HousingChoice Initiative and 2) the #MACAREact, our second package targeting the opioid epidemic. #MassMuni18 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 19, 2018

The Governor is expected to submit his budget proposal next week.