Amherst pizza shop break-in suspect arrested

Many facing felony charge

Photo courtesy Amherst Police Department

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The man suspected of breaking into an Amherst pizza shop on January 13 was arrested in Springfield on Thursday.

Amherst Police Lt William Menard told 22News 43-year-old Miguel Alicea, of Springfield, has been charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime– a felony, larceny over $250, and malicious destruction of property over $250 in connection with the break-in at Athena’s Pizza on University Drive.

Menard said Alicea was held overnight at the Hampshire County House of Correction, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Friday.

