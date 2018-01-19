Amazon HQ2 could impact Massachusetts housing market

BOSTON (WWLP)—Massachusetts is on the short list to become home to Amazon’s second North American headquarters, also known as HQ2. The online retailer selected Boston as one of its top 20 possible locations for its second headquarters after narrowing the list from 200.

Western Massachusetts lawmakers believe the entire state could see benefits from such a move.

“Anybody who’s relocating from another state, I think, even if their going to be living in Boston, would entertain the idea of potentially owning a home in western Massachusetts or central Massachusetts or anywhere else in the state,” State Senator Jim Welch (D-West Springfield) said.

Amazon plans to hire as many as 50,000 full-time employees for its new headquarters.

But with such a large scale project potentially coming to the state, housing advocates are concerned a current housing shortage and high costs could hurt Massachusetts’ bid.

“Citizens Housing and Planning Association” said Massachusetts doesn’t have enough homes for the tens of thousands of workers amazon would bring here.

“We need to provide more housing opportunities in every single community across the commonwealth, including western Massachusetts,” CHAPA’s Director of Public Policy Eric Shupin said. “And we need more housing choices at every income level as well.”

In order to meet the project’s demands, the group also thinks the state needs to pass a housing bond bill to fund construction of affordable housing. It would also require housing production and zoning legislation.

Amazon expects to announce its preferred location sometime this year.