Accidents in West Springfield, Longmeadow causing delays on I-91

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pair of crashes may cause issues for commuters on I-91 in West Springfield and in Longmeadow during the Friday morning commute.

State Trooper Joel Daoust told 22News that the first accident is a single-car crash on I-91 northbound near Exit 14 in West Springfield. He said that one person was taken to the hospital following that accident, but is expected to survive. The right travel lane of the highway is closed in that area.

Meanwhile, there is a crash on I-91 southbound in Longmeadow near the Connecticut state line. Daoust told 22News that the right and center lanes of the highway are closed in that area, though he did not have any immediate word on injuries or vehicles involved.

