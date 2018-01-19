A look at how much snow we’ve had so far this winter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – So far this winter season we’ve had four significant snowstorms, two in December, including one on Christmas Day and two in January, with the biggest one on January 4th.

On average we usually pick up around 22″ of snow by now. So far this winter we’ve picked up 26″ of snow So we’re actually running a surplus this winter.

“We’ve gotten a lot of snow so far this year, very surprising past years not a lot. I was fortunate to have left before this last snowstorm so that was nice,” said Katrina Anop of Glastonbury, Conncticut.

“I think it’s about average so far couple of good size storms but it’s about average I think,” said Mark Antunes of Chicopee.

On average in winter wet get around 48″ of snow in the Springfield area. Last winter we ended up with 71″ of snow. Most of that snow came later in the season.

On average we get 13.6″ of snow during the month of January and then it starts to go down as we head into February and March.

This is though typically the time of year we get most of our snowstorms.