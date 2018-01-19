2017 was one of the warmest years recorded in U.S. weather history

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to NOAA, 2017 was the third warmest year on record across the world. They also found that 2017 was also the third warmest year in the U.S.

The average temperature across the globe last year was 1.51 degrees above the 20 century average of 57 degrees.

2017 marked the 41st year in a row with above average global land and ocean temperatures.

Chicopee resident Mark Antunes said he’s not surprised by the news. “With all the pollution, it’s creating a greenhouse effect, I think.”

Katrina Anop was surprised, though. “It was a little bit chillier,” she said, “and the summer wasn’t really a hot summer. So that’s very surprising.”

A separate report done by NASA concluded that 2017 was actually the second warmest year on record.

Both reports show that the five warmest years on record have all taken place since 2010.