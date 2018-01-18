Teen killed in courtroom shooting

(WCMH) One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday in a Columbus, Ohio juvenile courtroom.

According to Deputy Chief Rick Minerd with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during a hearing involving 16-year-old Joseph Haynes. Haynes was in court on for a hearing regarding a menacing with a firearm charge.

Minerd said that during the hearing there was an altercation in the courtroom involving a deputy, Haynes, and family members. During that altercation, the deputy was knocked to the ground and came under attack, Minerd said.

The deputy fired one shot, striking Haynes. Haynes was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

