State senators debate tougher fines for hunting violations

BOSTON (AP) — A bill before the state Senate would crack down on illegal hunting in Massachusetts.

The legislation scheduled for debate on Thursday would increase some of the fines and other penalties for violating the state’s hunting and fishing laws.

The proposal also details restitution that hunters would be required to pay the state for the value of each illegally taken animal. For example, $300 in restitution would be charged for the illegal taking of a bear, and $200 for a bobcat or otter.

The bill also directs the state to do a better job of marking the boundaries of wildlife sanctuaries so hunters won’t mistakenly enter them.

The legislation also allows for compacts with other states that prevent hunters whose licenses have been suspended in those states from hunting in Massachusetts.