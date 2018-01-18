State Senate passes plan for colleges to provide financial information sheets for potential students

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Senators unanimously passed a proposal on Thursday that could ensure you know how much you’ll pay for college upfront.

It would require public and private colleges and universities to provide uniform financial aid information to accepted applicants.

It’s a move that West Springfield State Senator Jim Welch said could help students understand what’s available to them.

“Being accepted, applying for financial aid, applying for any type of aid is overwhelming for most students and their families,” Welch said.

If passed, students would receive a “shopping sheet” developed by the US Department of Education and federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The sheet could include information about tuition and housing costs as well as scholarship and loan information.

If passed into law, accepted students would receive the financial aid information sheets starting in 2019.