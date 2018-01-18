Springfield Science Museum accepting nominations for this year’s Ahadi Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the 27th consecutive year, distinguished members of western Massachusetts African-American community will be recognized with the annual Ubora award.

The 2017 award went to retired Springfield State Representative Benjamin Swan. Down through the years, many African-American leaders in Western Massachusetts have been honored.

The award honoring service to the community was began following the opening of the African Hall in the Springfield science museum during the 1990s.

Springfield Science Museum Director David Stier told 22News, “There’s a lot of people that perhaps don’t get as many accolades as some of those famous people, but they’re still out there doing incredible community service.”

In September, the museum will also present its 9th annual Ahadi Award to a young man or woman who has excelled in their studies and in community service.

Do you know someone deserving of an award recognition? Nominations forms can be downloaded here >>

Nominations can also be emailed to Ms. Cavagni at vcavagni@springfieldmuseums.org. For additional information, please call 413-263-6800, ext. 325.