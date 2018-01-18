Springfield College athlete suffered traumatic brain injury after sledding accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield College student is recovering from surgery after he was seriously hurt in a sledding accident on campus January 4.

According to a GoFundMe page created by Regina Leonard on behalf of Julie Reid, Griffin Reid is “feeling much better” and smiling with “half of his face,” because “the swollen side is not able to.”

The Springfield College wrestler is said to be receiving physical, occupational, and cognitive therapies after sustaining a serious traumatic brain injury as a result of the sledding accident.

“He has been soaring through his treatments and showing really nice improvements,” Leonard stated in an update of the students condition on the GoFundMe page.

Reid spent several days at Baystate Hospital before being transferred to a rehabilitation center in New Britain, CT. According to the GoFundMe page, it was discovered that Griffin had an additional infection in his mouth, because of cuts he suffered during the accident.

The local athlete was rushed to Hartford Hospital January 12, for an emergency surgery to drain the infection.

Leonard added in the update, although the experience is emotional for the family, the improvements the student has made is encouraging and they “think he will be coming home very soon.”

Griffin’s mother, Julie is said to be a widow of three, Connor, who is the injured athlete’s twin, and Wyatt.

“Our hope is he will recover and have 100% of his faculties restored, but we just don’t know for sure,” Leonard stated on the page. “What is clear, this will be a long recovery and Julie will need to be with Griffin as much as possible during this difficult journey.”

Visit the GoFundMe page to find out how you can help >>>>