Special Delivery: Owl in the mailbox

(KWWL) A Jesup, Iowa family helped an owl after finding it in their mailbox, shivering and looking for warmth.

“It was there for a couple days when it was below zero outside. Of course I wanted to bring it in, but my husband thought it would be best to just leave it alone,” Autumn Rolison said.

However, it wouldn’t leave and the family kept worrying.

“I feel so bad for the animals out and about in the winter,” Rolison said. “My oldest has such a tender heart, he’s named it and everything and said, ‘Mom what are we going to do with this poor owl?'”

