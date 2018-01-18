Snow returns to western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts looked like a winter wonderland on Thursday, with snow covering the ground and on the trees.

According to NOAA, most of New England has some snow on the ground again, with about 3 to 6 inches of snow here western Massachusetts.

There is currently about 10 to 20 inches of snow on the ground in parts of northern New England.

Springfield resident Mary Ann Maloney told 22News that she doesn’t think it’s been to snowy.

“We haven’t had that many snowstorms,”

The snow pack has about 2 to 5 inches of water in it right now. With warmer temperatures on the way, we’ll have to keep an eye on area rivers.

The good thing is that it doesn’t look like we’ll have such an extreme warm up and heavy rain like we did last week.