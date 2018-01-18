Pothole repairs caused heavy traffic for commuters on parts of I-91 South

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic came to a near stand still on parts of I-91 South Thursday, because of MassDOT pothole repairs.

Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane on I-91 South near Exit 16 in Holyoke from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. They’re planning to do it again Friday.

MassDOT said they’re making the repairs during the day because the patching materials require “higher temperatures and favorable weather conditions.” Drivers complained about traffic moving at a crawl when merging to one lane.

“I looked up to the 91 ramp and I noticed that traffic was kind of backed up, I saw some trailer trucks,” Cesar Rivera of Holyoke told 22News. “They should maybe do it in between, like from 9 to 1 o’clock in the afternoon when everybody is already at work.”

The work should be finished Friday around 4 p.m., but if you’re heading south out of Northampton Friday morning or early afternoon, you might want to stay off the highway.