Pothole repairs caused heavy traffic for commuters on parts of I-91 South

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic came to a near stand still on parts of I-91 South Thursday, because of MassDOT pothole repairs.
Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane on I-91 South near Exit 16 in Holyoke from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. They’re planning to do it again Friday.
Missing lane lines causing dangerous situation for drivers on I-91
MassDOT said they’re making the repairs during the day because the patching materials require “higher temperatures and favorable weather conditions.” Drivers complained about traffic moving at a crawl when merging to one lane.
“I looked up to the 91 ramp and I noticed that traffic was kind of backed up, I saw some trailer trucks,” Cesar Rivera of Holyoke told 22News. “They should maybe do it in between, like from 9 to 1 o’clock in the afternoon when everybody is already at work.”
MassDOT says recent severe weather is to blame for I-91 missing lane lines
The work should be finished Friday around 4 p.m., but if you’re heading south out of Northampton Friday morning or early afternoon, you might want to stay off the highway.