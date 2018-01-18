Police Department writes note to excuse man from work because of weather

SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — As ice and cold kept many people home earlier this week, some worried about having to go to work. So one man asked the police department in Seguin, Texas, to write him an excused absence.

On Tuesday the department wrote on its Facebook page about how icy the roads were and encouraged people to stay home if they could. Justin Garcia commented on the post the next day, asking “Can y’all write me a note for work?”

The deputy police chief obliged:

Dear Justin’s Boss, The roads are bad and are going to get worse. Much worse. Please let him stay home, warm and safe and enjoy some Hulu or some cool shows on Netflix. And, he needs a raise. He rocks. Respectfully ~ Deputy Chief B. Ure

No word yet on if Garcia was able to successfully miss work, or if the raise is pending.