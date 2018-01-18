Phoenix police arrest suspected serial killer

(KPNX) Police in Phoenix, Arizona announced Thursday they had tied one man to nine homicides that occurred in a span of three weeks at the end of 2017.

Cleophus Cooksey Jr. was arrested on Dec. 17 after he was found inside an apartment with a man and woman, later identified as his mother and stepfather, both dead from gunshot wounds.

Cooksey was later booked for first-degree murder.

Now, a month after his arrest, Phoenix authorities have tied Cooksey to seven other unsolved homicides.

