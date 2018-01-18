Pet of the Week: Cooper the dog

In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Cooper, a 9-year-old Beagle mix. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing & Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Cooper and about other events going on at Dakin.

Name: Cooper

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Breed: Beagle mix

Gender: Male

Age: 9 years

Background

Cooper is a 9 year old beagle mix who is deaf. He is very friendly with people and enjoys contact and attention with humans. He’s not that interested in other animals, so it’s best if he’s the only pet in the house (no other dogs or cats, please). Cooper’s person says that he’s most relaxed when he’s hanging out in the living room with people, and loves going for rides. He’s a good walking buddy who could be a good first dog for someone without canine experience. He’s always happy to see people, and is easy to manage on a walk. Come meet him at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center.

THIS PET’S PROFILE: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=37520205#!/

Other Events

We’re doing a special fundraising event THIS Sunday 1/21 at Dakin. It’s called a Puppy Pop Up Event and involves people paying $20 for 20 minutes of cuddle time with a pack of adorable puppies who are about to leave their foster home and be adopted (they’re all spoken for, so none are available for adoption!).

Here’s a link for more info: https://www.facebook.com/events/127150788092510/

Saturday Weekly Vaccine/Microchip Clinic – Every Saturday starting at 9am at our Springfield Adoption Center, 171 Union Street, Springfield, MA

If your dog or cat needs a rabies or distemper vaccination, a heartworm test, feline leukemia test, flea or tick treatment, deworming or more, you can bring your pet to Dakin in Springfield on Saturday mornings for our weekly Vaccine/Microchip Clinic. Doors open at 9am, but a line sometimes forms because we can take the first 40 cats or dogs in line. A veterinary exam fee applies to each animal; $10 if your pet is already spayed/neutered, $25 if not. (And if not, you can make arrangements for that also!) For more info about the clinic and its services, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

Diamonds in the Ruff Thrift Shoppe – Located at the Springfield Adoption Center at 171 Union Street, Springfield, MA

Dakin’s Thrift Shoppe has lots and lots of items for people and pets at great prices! For pets you can find winter coats, crates, carriers, beds, bowls, toys, treats and much more. People can find lots of treasures as well, including dishes, glassware, bowls, jewelry, kids’ toys and games. It’s open every day 12:30-5:30 except Mondays.

For more information on Dakin, visit dakinhumane.org.