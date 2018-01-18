Northampton leaders looking to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton leaders wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The Haymarket Cafe has been paying all their employees $15 per hour for a year now and owner Peter Simpson told 22News, higher wages has led to a boost in morale.

The Northampton City Council will vote on a resolution to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour. It’s a non-binding resolution, which means its not a law, but more of a statement of principal.

“No hesitation from the customer,” Haymarket Cafe owner Peter Simpson told 22News, higher wages did not hurt his business. “They felt like it was a great idea and that’s what should happen and that’s what should happen here in Northampton.”

“Income inequality is up, all across the country, certainly in the Commonwealth and people need to make enough money to meet their basic needs,” Ryan O’Donnell, the Northampton City Council President added.

The Legislature in 2014 approved a three-step increase in the state’s minimum wage from $8 to $11.

The Northampton City Council resolution supports that legislation.

If approved, the raise would gradually happen, by increasing the hourly wage by adding a dollar per year.