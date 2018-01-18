Pennsylvania police officers taken to hospital after shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An official says multiple law enforcement officers have been injured while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg and shots were fired.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says the officers were taken by ambulance to a hospital Thursday. He didn’t say how they had been injured or specify what types of injuries they had.

BREAKING: According to DA's office this is an officer involved shooting. DA says multiple officers have been taken to the hospital with injuries. Active scene at Mulberry Street & 17th Street. SWAT team on scene. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/KNJRLnIbBV — Christine McLarty (@ChristineABC27) January 18, 2018

There were reports of shots fired just after 6 a.m. in the area.

Chardo says the officers were part of a U.S. Marshals Service task force and multiple agencies were involved.

He says there is no current danger to the public. He says the suspect is not at large, but wouldn’t say if that person is in custody or what that person’s condition is.

He says more information will be given at an afternoon news conference.

___

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com