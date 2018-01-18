MGM Springfield to hold series of informational sessions for casino jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is scheduled to host a series of free informational sessions for those interested in working at the casino when it opens this fall.

According to a release sent to 22News by MGM spokesman Saverio Mancini, the casino plans to hire more than 450 table-game dealers.

The upcoming informational sessions will be held at the MGM Springfield Career Center located at 1259 East Columbus Avenue on the following dates:

Saturday, Jan. 20 – 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 – 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 – 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7 – 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 – 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

To learn more and to register in advance, click here.

Staff from the Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute will be at the sessions to provide details on how to register and enroll in gaming classes at the new MCCTI Gaming School, which opens on February 26 in downtown Springfield. Costs range from $199 to $599 for a single specialized game class. Anyone who successfully completes two table-game courses gets an automatic job interview with MGM Springfield.