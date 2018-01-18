Ludlow students learn the dangers of online predators

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts children learned through animation the danger from online predators.

Fourth and fifth graders at St. John the Baptist School in Ludlow are taking home the message on a level they can absorb: not to become victims of predators scouring the internet for potential victims.

Hanpden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni hopes the message reaches children in many Hampden County schools. Gulluni told 22News, “Where folks across the country, across the world in some instances, are finding young people who are vulnerable and trying to victimize them through electronic media, and in some cases making some personal contact.”

High school students, members of Gulluni’s youth advisory board, present the programs to the children.