Longmeadow Police: Columbia Gas crews may need to enter homes during visit

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are notifying residents that crews from Columbia Gas may need to enter their homes in the next week.

The police department said they had received numerous calls from residents unsure if the workers were actually from the gas company.

The police said Columbia Gas had a “low pressure situation” and will need to conduct safety checks in more than 500 homes on all gas fed appliances.

The workers will need to enter the homes, but will always wear Columbia Gas ID, apparel and be driving a marked vehicle.

“Now these days you never know, like you don’t trust nobody. Unfortunately we’re living like that,” Ana Medina of Longmeadow told 22News. “They definitely have to have some kind of ID, and usually they have a vehicle as well with the logo of the company.”

The checks will be taking place over the next seven to 10 days.

Here are the streets that will be getting checked out by Columbia Gas over the next week:

Ablemarle

Arcadia

Barclay

Barrington

Bellevue

Berwick

Birnie

Branch

Brookside

Chestnut

Crest

Druid

Edgemont

Elm

Fair Hill

Fairview

Fairway

Fenwood

Ferncroft

Franklin

Hazardville

Herbert

Hillside

Homestead

Jonquil

Kingsbury

Lawnwood

Leetewood

Lincoln

Longmeadow

Maple

Maplewood

Massachusetts

Meadow

Mill

Nevins

Norway

Ridgeway

Shaker

South

Summit

Tedford

Twinbrook

Whitman

Whitmun