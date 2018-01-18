Lane closed on I-91S in Holyoke for pothole repairs; Heavy delays in area

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The right lane is closed on I-91 South in Holyoke so that MassDOT crews can safely repair potholes. The closure is in the area of Exit 16, and will last from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. both Thursday and Friday.

Our Live Traffic Map indicates that there are heavy delays on I-91 South near the lane closure. MassDOT is encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes, if possible, to avoid these delays.

According to MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin, this work must be done in the daytime because pothole repairs require warmer temperatures.

You can report potholes to MassDOT by calling 1-857-368-4636 or contacting MassDOT online.