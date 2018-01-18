“I will break out soon… and kill more!”

(KCRA) A man accused of killing two California deputies during a shooting spree in Sacramento and Placer counties was kicked out of court Wednesday after swearing at the judge.

Luis Bracamontes shouted “F— you,” at the judge and refused to quiet down as the second day of his trial began.

Bracamontes, who was in the country illegally after having previously been deported twice to Mexico, is on trial in the 2014 shooting deaths of Sacramento County sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County sheriff’s Detective Mike Davis.

During the opening statements Tuesday, Bracamontes laughed with his attorney, and at other times, he smirked at the audience, which included family members of the victims. He also made several outbursts, which led the judge to clear the jury from the courtroom for some time.

