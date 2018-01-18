I-91 lines to be repainted Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Intersate 91 through downtown Springfield will be closed for part of the weekend, but the outcome of that closure should be good news for drivers on the highway.

An electronic sign on the highway warns about the closure, which will take place Saturday from 6:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. That is when construction crews will be repainting the lane lines on the road surface.

22News has been telling you about the missing pavement markings on I-91 since the beginning of the year. MassDOT confirmed with 22News on Tuesday that the lines were indeed repainted overnight last Thursday.

MassDOT spokesperson Patrick Marvin told 22News that if the ground was wet, the paint may not have stuck, or it could have quickly faded.

A local asphalt contractor told 22News that warm and dry weather are the best conditions in order for paint to stick. The roads Thursday night were already damp from melting snow, and to make matters worse, it rained on Friday.

This Saturday’s weather is going to be drier and warmer than the weather we have seen in the past couple weeks.