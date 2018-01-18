Easthampton’s planned medical marijuana dispensary renamed to INSA

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A marijuana marijuana dispensary will start doing business in Easthampton next month.

Easthampton’s planned medical marijuana dispensary is changing its name ahead of its opening in a few weeks.

“Hampden Care Facility” is now operating as “INSA.” The Medical cannabis business changed their name prior to their February opening.

In a statement sent to 22News, the company citing, the previous name did not reflect the energy and passion of the organization. According to the company, new name reflects a merging of different cannabis strains.

Haymarket owner Peter Simpson told 22News, “No hesitation from the customer. They felt like it was a great idea and that’s what should happen and that’s what should happen here in Northampton.”

INSA is set to open in Easthampton in February and on Cottage Street in Springfield in early spring.

The marijuana dispensary will employ 45 employees, at their facility at 122 Pleasant Street, in the Keystone Mill. It will have 39,000 square feet for cultivating and processing cannabis, with 2,500 square feet for the dispensary.