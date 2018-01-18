East Longmeadow trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather may have been partly responsible for East Longmeadow’s current trash problems.

Hundreds of homeowners have told the town manager that the trash hauler hired by the town hasn’t picked up their trash in weeks. Some residents have waited since just after Christmas.

East Longmeadow town manager Denise Menard told 22News, she’s received hundreds of complaint calls. She, in turn, called the rubbish removal contractor, Republic Services of Chicopee. They’ve promised the town manager that they’d fullfill their obligations by the end of this week.

As for the delay reaching back two weeks, to just after Christmas, Menard said “Republic cited the weather as a major pick-up issue. Some trucks were down and a driver was hurt.”

The town manager remains hopeful that all trash will be picked up by the weekend.