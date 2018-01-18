East Longmeadow finally catching up on weeks of trash pickups

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow residents are complaining that, instead of getting picked up, their trash is piling up.

East Longmeadow town manager Denise Menard said it’s been two, and even three weeks since anyone has picked up the trash.

“There’s been a lot of confusion,” Jim O’Toolep of East Longmeadow told 22News. “In my neighborhood, the trash has been out steadily probably for the last eight nine days now in my neighborhood. People just haven’t brought the trash in. They just keep hoping it’ll get picked up.”

Menard told 22News the town trash contractor, Republic Services, blamed weather issues, trucks not starting, and manpower problems.

Republic did not return 22News’ call, but Menard said Republic has been using more men and trucks this week to try and get back on schedule.

With a long winter ahead, residents are hoping the delays don’t happen again.

“This week it was better, they picked it up, supposed to pick it up on Monday, they picked it up on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days,” Richard Harper of East Longmeadow said. “So that’s an improvement. It’s never happened in all the time I’ve lived here, 32 years, but it happened now.”

Menard told 22News Republic’s five-year contract with the town is set to expire in 2020, and the town is exploring its options. She said Republic could face financial penalties if the company can’t meet its obligations.

Menard told 22News if they can’t collect all of what’s left Friday, they’ll have trucks out on Saturday.