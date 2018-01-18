Dr. Phil – “‘Husband refuses to get job, believes he’ll become famous “murder rapper”‘”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Melissa says shortly after she and her husband, Nick, married, he started painting his face with scary makeup, dressing like a “demonic clown” and composing “vile” music about killing people.

Melissa says Nick now goes by the name “King Krimzon” and believes he is going to be a famous “murder rapper.” She says Nick refuses to get a job and spends all day posting

scary music videos online, live streaming and decorating their home with scary monsters.

But Nick says his wife is working, so he does not see any reason to get a job. And, he says rapping about murder is therapeutic and helps him work out his aggression.

Melissa says they are behind on all their bills and their cars are in danger of being repossessed.

Melissa’s mother, Linda, says the financial strain is taking a toll on her daughter and caused her to be hospitalized.

But Nick says his wife needs to understand that he really needs to focus on his “art” right now and stop fighting with him about it. He says professional horrorcore rap duo Insane Clown Posse at one time thought his music was cool and he was getting some good attention.

Hear what the members of Insane Clown Posse have to say about that and what they really think of Nick’s music.

