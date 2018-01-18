Dodging potholes while driving? There’s an easier way to spot them now

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We put up with potholes every winter and they can damage your car.

Potholes are one of the biggest problems for New England drivers in the winter. If you’ve got a problem with a pothole, MassDOT has a solution.

They’ve created an online dashboard where you can see where to avoid one, where a pothole’s been filled, or report a pothole.

“Yeah the really bad ones for sure,” Joshua Ramirez of Springfield told 22News. “They go without getting fixed for days on.”

By going to MassDOT’s pothole portal you can see which potholes have been reported in your area.

You can also go in and see the size of the pothole, the cost to repair it and the materials needed to repair it.

Still there are many potholes yet to be reported. One of the biggest problem areas is Route 5 in Holyoke.

“I was amazed when I saw it and I won’t drive that road again,” Howard Munson of West Springfield told 22News. “I don’t know how I’ll get to where I need to go but I’m not taking that route.”

Click here for more information >>>>