Connecticut River ice jams drawing a crowd

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some parts of the Connecticut River shoreline are looking very arctic these days. For days now, spectators have been crowding the shoreline to see a spectacular sight of giant ice chunks lining the river.



“It’s so thick, it’s so blue and so crystal clear,” said Don Owsiak of Chicopee. “It’s just amazing and it’s something that you don’t see. It’s probably a once and lifetime happening here.”



Huge pieces of ice are attracting a lot of attention at Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley.

People took out their cellphones to capture the images.

“You see things on the history channel and discovery channel where you see polar bears walking across blocks of ice like this,” Paul Menard also from Chicopee told 22News. “It’s just something you want to experience yourself first hand. And this is one way of experiencing the arctic, without actually going there.”

Even the Captain of the South Hadley Fire Department was amazed.

“I’ve never really seen anything like this,” said Captain Jim Pula.

This happens when the frozen river breaks up, which can cause flooding and some safety concerns.

“The heavy rains caused the water to rise and caused it to break up the ice and obviously the ice deposited on the riverbank,” Captain Pula added.

It’s great to look at, but according to Captain Jim Pula of the South Hadley fire department, climbing on the ice could potentially be dangerous.



“You can fall into the river,” Pula said. “You can get a leg trapped in the crevice. You can just slip and hit your head. There is a safety issue, but as long as people can use their common sense and judgement when their taking pictures.”

According to the National Weather Service, break-up ice-jams occur when rapid thaw runoff enters the river and breaks the existing ice cover, clumping and blocking the river flow downstream.



People told 22News, they’ve never seen anything like this and that it was like being in the arctic, without leaving western Massachusetts.