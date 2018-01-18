Amazon’s top city picks for new headquarters

(WWLP/WFLA) — Amazon has announced its top city picks to house its second headquarters, and Boston has made the short list.

The company announced Thursday it narrowed the list to 20 potential locations.

Amazon’s current headquarters is in Seattle, but it announced in September that it planned to expand. The company says it expects to invest more than $5 billion in the city and add 50,000 high-paying jobs. Cities submitted bids and proposals in October.

Amazon got applications from more than 200 cities across North America, all hoping to reel in $50,000 high paying jobs– plus a great added bonus of forming a relationship with one of the world’s most well-known companies.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker entered the entire state into the running to host HQ2, in an extensive statewide proposal.

Amazon expects to make a decision about the location of HQ2 in 2018.

Here’s who made the cut:

Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Boston, MA Chicago, IL Columbus, OH Dallas, TX Denver, CO Indianapolis, IN Los Angeles, CA Miami, FL Montgomery County, MD Nashville, TN Newark, NJ New York City, NY Northern Virginia, VA Philadelphia, PA Pittsburgh, PA Raleigh, NC Toronto, ON Washington D.C.

Amazon said it was looking for financial incentives in the proposals, but it also wanted the sites to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people; be able to attract top technical talent; be within 45 minutes of an international airport; have direct access to mass transit; and be able to expand that headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet in the next decade.

Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Ui pic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 18, 2018