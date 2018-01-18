A look at this winter so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new snow on the ground and on the trees is quite a beautiful sight. We have seen a good amount of snow this year with two snowstorms so far this month.

We also had to deal with record cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills earlier this month.

“I can’t worry about something I can’t change so you have to accept it as it comes along. It was chilly, it was cold but you just dress appropriately,” said Mary Ann Maloney of Springfield.

“I like winter I’m a skier, a skater a snow shoer and a jogger, and a jogger obviously, I’m jogging out here today. I like the cold weather. I like wintry weather I don’t like the mix of warm and cold and up and down,” said Bill Haley of Springfield.

A brief but record breaking warm up and heavy rain did cause a lot of the snow to temporarily disappear and something we don’t see very often, huge chunks of ice and ice jams.

Our average high temperature for this time of year should be in the low 30s and our average low temperature is in the low to mid teens.

Last winter we had above average temperatures and no big snowstorms during January.

NOAA’s winter outlook was calling for above average temperatures this winter and so far that really hasn’t been the case but there is still plenty more winter ahead so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.