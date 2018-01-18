3 facing shoplifting charges after police investigation at Big Y in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing shoplifting charges after a police investigation at the Big Y Supermarket in Ludlow.

Ludlow Police Sergeant Daniel Valadas told 22News 26-year-old Ashley Shaul of Westfield and 30-year-old Curtis Fitzsimmons of Holyoke are both facing charges of shoplifting by asportation and subsequent offense of $78 worth of Red Bull and Monster Energy drinks.

Douglas Fitzsimmons, 41, of Indian Orchard is facing separate felony charges including larceny over $250 and single scheme involving meat.

Sgt. Valadas added Shaul and Fitzsimmons acted together as co-conspirators and that surveillance footage and merchandise value was provided to them by the Supermarket’s Loss Prevention Department helped with the investigation.

Fitzsimmons is said to have two outstanding state warrants from the Northampton District Court for larceny and shoplifting. Sgt. Valadas included that police are seeking a warrant for Fitzsimmons and Shaul in the Palmer District Court.

Sgt. Valadas said Bradford was arrested Wednesday night while walking through the Ludlow Big Y parking lot with $260 worth of meat.