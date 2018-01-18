2017 was the third warmest year in the U.S. ever recorded

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 2017 was the third warmest year on record for the United States.

The average temperature across the U.S. in 2017 was 54.6 degrees, 2.6 degrees above the national average. And for the third year in a row, every state across the United States experienced above average annual temperatures.

Hampden resident Bill Haley wasn’t surprised by the findings.

“You’ve had these extremes but they’re temporary extremes. and the heat in the summer time and the length of heating periods is much longer than the cold spells we have in the winter time,” Haley told 22News. “So it doesn’t surprise me no.”

2017 was also the 21st year in a row that annual average temperatures were above average.

In fact, the five warmest years on record for the U.S. all have occurred since 2006.