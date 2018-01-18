2 injured in crash on West St. in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Police accident reconstruction team has been called-in to investigate a crash on West Street in Ludlow.

Ludlow Police Lt. Michael Brennan told 22News that northbound traffic on West Street is being detoured away at Fuller Street, due to the accident, which involved a car and a work utility-type truck.

Brennan said that two people inside the car were injured, but he could not provide information about the extent of those injuries.

Southbound traffic on West Street is getting through.

