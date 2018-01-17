Woman taken to hospital after car went sideways into tree

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday evening after police say she lost control of the car she was driving and hit a tree on Hockanum Road.

The Hadley Police Department posted on their Facebook page that, officers and fire crews responded to the accident a little before 7 p.m., and saw that the car had went sideways into a tree.

Crews had to use the jaws of life to free the woman from the vehicle.

She was taken to Baystate and is expected to be okay, police say.