Winter blast hits east coast

(NBC News) Another dangerous icy blast is sweeping across the United States, again hitting parts of the country not used to this much winter weather.

“Unless you just have to be on the road, help us all out by staying off the roads,” Mayor Sylvester Turner warned Houston residents Wednesday.

Drivers not heeding that advice are paying a price.

Businesses were closed and school across the South.

A sharp dip in overnight temperatures means many will will probably shut down again Thursday as well.

“Cold temperatures tonight mean tomorrow mornings commute will be dangerous,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned.

Temperatures will dip to the teens in many areas.

