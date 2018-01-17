What’s the difference between a weather advisory, a watch and a warning?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When it comes to snowstorms, the National Weather Service is responsible for issuing all watches, warnings and advisories.

When significant or hazardous winter weather is possible within 48 hours, a Winter Storm Watch is usually issued. However, it does not mean that it will occur; it means it’s possible.

When a winter storm like the one we just had is imminent or occurring, a Winter Storm Warning may be issued.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin explains that a warning is issued when, “It’s six inches of snow to fall over the average of the area in 12 hours, or eight inches of snow in a 24 hour period over the majority of the area.”

While some areas fell short of that amount, some places did end up getting more than six inches of snow.

The Winter Storm Warnings was downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory for less snow in parts of western Massachusetts.