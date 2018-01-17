Westhampton was one of the towns that saw the most snow Wednesday

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Another snowstorm had western Massachusetts residents digging out. 22News is Working For You with a breakdown of who saw the most snowfall.

From about an inch in ware to about 6 inches in Westhampton its the hilltowns that saw the most of the snow Wednesday.

Another New England snowstorm and another day filled with the sounds of snow blowing and plows driving by.

The hilltowns here in western Massachusetts saw the most of the snowfall Wednesday.

22News went to Westhampton where they saw about 6 inches of snow. One Westhampton resident didn’t seem to mind the snow.

“Works for me I think when its winter its just cold and gray and depressing but a fresh coat of snow makes it beautiful, I love it,” Julie Hult, from Westhampton, told 22News.

For those who had Wednesday off, they took advantage of the free day to shovel out. Where others used the day to have a little fun.

22News talked with kids who were enjoying themselves by sledding and snowboarding all Wednesday morning long.

“We’re most likely sledding the whole time and having fun,” Claire from Westhampton told 22News.

Payton also from Westhampton told 22News, “Its pretty good sledding snow once you make a trail.”

After seeing green grass for a couple days western Massachusetts is back to looking like a winter wonderland.