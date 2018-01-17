Westfield DPW: Cloudy water safe to drink

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break from several days ago is causing lingering issues for some residents.

It all started with a water main break several days ago on Shaker Road near Canal Drive.

The Westfield DPW was on nearby Glenwood Drive venting or “bleeding” the fire hydrants. It’s a technique they use to get trapped air out of the underground pipes.

That air has been causing tap water to look almost like milk for some residents on Glenwood and Zephyr Drive and Shadow Lane.

“Draw that in a glass. Let the glass sit for a bit,” said Francis Kane, assistant director of public works. “They would see that it goes clear in a short time. The water is safe to drink, it’s just air in the line.”

The air became trapped when the city shut off the water to find the source of the water main break. When they turned the water back on those air pockets got stuck.

The city is confident the water clarity should return to normal very shortly.