Western Massachusetts waking up to wintry conditions

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It is snowing all over western Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

In South Hadley, about two inches of snow had accumulated by 5:00 A.M., with flakes expected to continue flying through the morning and piling up. The 22News Storm Team predicts anywhere from 4-8″ for most of the Pioneer Valley. Far western portions of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties, as well as eastern Berkshire County could see up to 10″ of snow, while the easternmost portions of Hampden and Hampshire Counties could see the least amount of snow, ranging from 3-6″.

Temperatures are in the 20s Wednesday morning, which is better for allowing road salt to melt than the colder conditions that we had seen weeks ago.