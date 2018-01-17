Warren man gets 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to home invasion charges

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Warren man will spend eight to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges including intimidation of a witness, home invasion and armed assault in a dwelling.

Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s office told 22News Kyle Decell also pleaded guilty on Tuesday to additional charges of armed assault with the intent to rob a person over 60-years-old.

Decell was held without the right to bail after police said he forced his way into a 78-year-old woman’s home, threatened her with a knife and robbed her in January 2017.

Ware police told 22News at the time of the incident that a masked suspect had entered a home on Malboeuf Road in Ware, and held an elderly woman to the floor at knifepoint, before stealing jewelry and cash.

Police arrested Decell shortly on West Warren Road, after the robbery.

Carey told 22News Decell’s sentence will be followed by six years of probation with conditions including a stay away and no contact order with the elderly victim and her husband.

Carey added that Decell has received credit for the 377 days he has already served in the Hampshire County Jail.