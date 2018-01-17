Veterans Affairs report shows decrease in opioid prescriptions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Veterans Affairs is the first hospital system to release the number of opioid prescriptions written for veterans.

The report is part of the VA’s promise of transperancy. The VA saw a 41-percent drop in opioid prescribing between 2012 and 2017. The research found nearly every facility saw a decrease in opioid prescriptions.

San Juan, Puerto Rico and Cleveland, Ohio have the lowest prescribing rates at 3-percent. Texas and North Carolina saw the most improvement, and decreased prescribing rates by more than 65-percent.

Kamran Murado of Chicopee agrees with the steps being taken.

“Because it can help with because of drug addiction, I think, that’s why. It makes sense to do it,” Murado said.

Many veterans require opioid prescriptions to manage their pain.

Last week, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs announced the VA will publicly post the numbers opioids dispensed by their pharmacies.

The reports will be released twice a year.

Click here to find a Veterans Affairs location.