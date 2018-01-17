Springfield College athlete suffering traumatic brain injury after sledding accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield College student is seriously hurt after a sledding accident on campus January 4.

According to a GoFundMe page, Griffin Ried sustained a serious traumatic brain injury as a result of the accident.

Ried is said to have spent several days at Baystate Hospital before being transferred to a rehabilitation center in New Britain, CT.

Loved ones have created the GoFundMe page for the public to help with recovery efforts.

