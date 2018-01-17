Southwick plow driver ‘narrowly escaped injury’ when truck malfunctioned

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick DPW employee “narrowly escaped injury” when his plow truck’s driveshaft dropped to the ground, dug into the roadway, and launched the back of the truck into the air.

According to a post on the Southwick Police Department’s Facebook page, Scott Martin was plowing Vining Hill Road at about 2:30 in the morning when the malfunction happened. The force of the impact tore the rear wheels right out from underneath the truck, which was fully loaded at the time of the accident with about 7 tons of salt.

“Martin did everything he could to keep the truck under control and on the roadway until he could get it stopped,” police wrote in the post.

Aside from being shaken up, police said Martin was not injured, and managed not to hit anything or anyone while trying to keep the truck under control. Another plow driver slightly ahead of him said he heard what sounded like an explosion when Martin’s driveshaft let go and the rear of the truck was launched into the air.

DPW Supervisor Chris Faria told police he is not sure if the 18 year-old truck is repairable. It sustained serious damage to the brake lines, suspension, wheels and related electrical components.